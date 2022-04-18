Sri Lanka leader trims cabinet of relatives

Sri Lanka's leader dropped two of his brothers and a nephew from his cabinet Monday, following public anger over the ruling family's mismanagement of a crippling economic crisis and calls for his resignation.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has presided over the island nation's most painful downturn in memory and his government is preparing for imminent bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Dozens of lawmakers have turned against the administration and opposition parties have rebuffed invitations to join a unity government from the president, who insists he will remain in office to guide Sri Lanka through the crisis.