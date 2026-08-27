Search for 1,300 missing after deadly Nepal-Tibet floods

Rescue teams scoured devastated zones Thursday for more than 1,300 people missing a day after flash floods and landslides along the Nepal-Tibet border killed at least 180, sweeping away entire villages.

Homes were engulfed and vehicles tossed around like they were toys by the tsunami-like rumble of water and mud that struck villages and towns on Wednesday morning on the path of two rivers -- Bhote Koshi and Trishuli.

Many of the missing are foreign tourists caught in the disaster that the US Geological Survey believe was caused by a glacial collapse that sent forth a overwhelming flow of icy debris.

Emergency teams were racing to evacuate survivors from affected zones, as new flash floods could not be ruled out.