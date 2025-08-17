Pakistan rescuers recover bodies after monsoon rains kill over 340

Rescuers struggled to retrieve bodies from muddy debris on Saturday after flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across northern Pakistan killed at least 344 people in the past 48 hours, authorities said.

The majority of deaths, 324, were reported in mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the National Disaster Management Authority said.

Most were killed in flash floods and collapsing houses, while at least 137 others were injured.

One resident told AFP it felt like "the end of the world" as the ground shook with the force of the water.