Nepal ex-chief justice tipped to lead political transition

Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki is the leading choice for interim leader, a representative of the "Gen Z" protesters said Thursday, after deadly demonstrations toppled the prime minister.

The army has imposed a curfew to restore order in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people, after the worst violence in two decades ousted the government and left parliament ablaze on Tuesday.

Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel held talks with key figures and "representatives of Gen Z" on Wednesday, a military spokesperson said, referring to the loose umbrella title of the protest movement.

"Right now, Sushila Karki's name is coming up to lead the interim government -- we are now waiting for the president to make a move," said Rakshya Bam, an activist who was among those at the meeting.