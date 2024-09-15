Storm, flooding death toll in Myanmar jumps to 74

The death toll in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi has jumped to 74, state media reported on Sunday, a day after its junta made a rare request for foreign aid.

Floods and landslides have killed almost 350 people in Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand in the wake of Typhoon Yagi, which hit the region last weekend, according to official figures.

In Myanmar, the floods "resulted in 74 deaths and 89 people missing" as of Friday evening, the Global New Light of Myanmar said.