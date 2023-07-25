Thousands of Afghan salons to close as Taliban deadline bites

Thousands of beauty parlours across Afghanistan were due to close permanently Tuesday following an order by Taliban authorities that cuts off one of the few revenue streams available to women, as well as a cherished space for socialising.

Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban government has barred girls and women from high schools and universities, banned them from parks, funfairs and gyms, and ordered them to cover up in public.

But an order issued last month forces the closure of thousands of salons nationwide run by women—often the only source of income for households—and outlaws one of the few remaining opportunities for them to socialise away from home.

“We used to come here to spend time talking about our future together. Now even this right has been taken away from us,” said Bahara, a customer at a Kabul salon.

“Women are not allowed to enter entertainment places, so what can we do? Where can we go to enjoy ourselves? Where can we gather to meet each other?”