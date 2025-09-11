After protests oust PM, Nepal stares into political void

Shaken by deadly protests that ousted its veteran prime minister and set parliament ablaze, Nepal faces the pressing question of who will step into the political void.

In the short term, the army has taken charge of the nation of 30 million people since the protests escalated on Tuesday.

Nepali Army chief, General Ashok Raj Sigdel met Wednesday with key figures and "representatives of Gen Z", an army spokesman said, referring to the loose umbrella title of the young protesters, without giving further details.

But analysts warn that finding a "transitional arrangement" that carries legitimacy with ordinary Nepalis, especially disaffected youth, may prove a thorny task.

Here are the possible power brokers.