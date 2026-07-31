Nepal PM urges calm after unrest leaves 3 dead

Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Thursday appealed for calm after clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups in the country’s south sparked unrest that has left three people dead.

Shah, who has kept a low profile since being elected in March, broke his silence to deliver his first address to the nation, calling on his countrymen to be “responsible citizens and remove the clouds of unrest”.

The violence began late Sunday in a village in the southern Sunsari district, which borders India, after an argument over loud music and the use of religious flags during a Hindu procession, according to officials.