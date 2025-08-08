Malaysia to lead ASEAN delegation to war-torn Myanmar

Malaysia will lead a regional delegation to Myanmar next month after the junta scrapped its state of emergency, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan announced on Friday.

Mohamad told reporters the trip will "most likely" take place on 19 September and include the foreign ministers of Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

"I want to get a clear picture for me to bring to the attention of the ASEAN leadership in October," he said, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' year-end summit.