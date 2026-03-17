Afghanistan says 400 killed in Pakistan air strike on Kabul hospital, Pakistan rejects claim

No collateral damage, says pakistan

Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesman for the Taliban, said the air strike took place at 9 p.m. (1630 GMT) on Monday and targeted the state-run Omid ​hospital, which he said was a 2,000-bed drug rehabilitation centre.

"Large parts of the hospital have been destroyed, and there are fears of heavy casualties," he said in a post on X. "Sadly, the ​number of those killed has so far reached 400, with up to 250 others injured."

Rescue teams were at the scene working to control the fire and recover the victims, he added.

Reuters could not ‌verify the casualty ⁠numbers and the Pakistani military could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

The Pakistani Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the Afghan Taliban claim was "misreporting of facts".

In an overnight post on X, it said that Pakistan targeted military installations and "terrorist support infrastructure" including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of the Afghan Taliban and Pakistani Taliban militants in Kabul and Nangarhar that were being used against Pakistani civilians.

"Pakistan’s targeting is precise and carefully undertaken to ensure no collateral damage is inflicted," the post said. "This misreporting of facts as drug rehabilitation facility seeks ​to stir sentiments, covering illegitimate support to cross-border ​terrorism."