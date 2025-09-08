Nepal protest kills 10

At least 10 protesters were killed Monday after Nepal police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannon to disperse demonstrators in Kathmandu demanding the government lift its ban on social media and tackle corruption.

Several social media sites -- including Facebook, YouTube and X -- have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.

"Until now 10 protesters have died and 87 are injured," Shekhar Khanal, spokesman for the Kathmandu valley police, told AFP.

"The crowds are still in the streets".