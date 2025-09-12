Nepal seeks new leader as army reclaims streets after protest violence

Nepal’s president and army sought on Friday to find a consensus interim leader to fill a political vacuum after deadly anti-corruption protests toppled the government and left parliament in flames.

The Himalayan nation of 30 million people was plunged into chaos this week after security forces tried to crush rallies by young anti-corruption protesters, culminating in widespread violence on Tuesday.

At least 51 people were killed in the worst violence since the end of a Maoist civil war and abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

The military took back control of the streets on Wednesday, enforcing a curfew, as army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel and President Ramchandra Paudel held talks with key figures and representatives from “Gen Z”, the loose umbrella title of the youth protest movement.