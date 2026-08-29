Nepal resumes flood rescue, seeks technical help and billions of dollars

Nepal resumed search and rescue work on Saturday after a brief weather-related suspension as authorities searched for nearly 3,000 missing people following a devastating flood that killed hundreds and tore through a region bordering Tibet.

The impoverished Himalayan nation of 30 million people called for specialist foreign assistance and its finance minister told Reuters it would also need about USD 4 billion to USD 5 billion to rebuild after the disaster.

Triggered by a glacier collapse, a torrent of rock, ice, mud and debris hurtled through mountain river systems on Wednesday, killing at least 669 people in Nepal and seven in China's Tibet and sweeping away buildings, bridges and power stations.

Nearly 3,000 people remain missing, including about 2,426 in Nepal and 554 in Tibet's Gyirong County, among them at least 540 foreign nationals, many of them Hindu pilgrims from India.