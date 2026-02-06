Suicide blast at Pakistan mosque kills at least 31, wounds over 130

A suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in Pakistan's capital Islamabad killed at least 31 people on Friday, according to authorities, with a police source saying more than 130 were wounded.

City officials said 31 people died in the blast at the Imam Bargah Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra mosque in the Tarlai area on the city's outskirts.

"The attacker was stopped at the gate and detonated himself," a security source told AFP.

A senior police official said the explosion occurred after Friday prayers, when mosques around the country are packed with worshippers.

The casualty toll was "expected to rise further", he told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.