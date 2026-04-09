Nepal issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Deuba in graft probe

Nepal has issued an arrest warrant for former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba for alleged corruption, officials said Thursday, making him the latest high-profile figure targeted under the new government.

Deuba, 79, is abroad for medical treatment and said that “an investigation on money laundering has been initiated against me and my family”. He rejected the accusation of corruption.

“False propaganda is being spread concerning my family’s property,” he said in a statement on social media.

Authorities also issued a warrant for Deuba’s wife, former foreign minister Arzu Rana Deuba, court officials in Kathmandu told AFP, following a request from the Department of Money Laundering Investigation.