11 dead in Indian capital after heavy rain, flight operations stutter

The death toll from this week's sudden heavy rain has climbed to 11 in New Delhi, including four citizens who drowned in submerged underpasses, the Times of India reported, while flight operations stuttered in the Indian capital.

New Delhi, which endured one of its worst heatwaves in history earlier this month, faced the biggest downpour in decades on 28 June, with rainfall in a single day surpassing the city's average for the entire month.