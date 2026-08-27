What experts know so far about Nepal's deadly floods

The cause of the deadly landslide and flood along the Nepal-Tibet border isn't yet certain, but experts say the dangers associated with such events are compounded by the region's extreme topography, with risks rising due to climate change.

These hazards include glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) -- the sudden and catastrophic release of vast volumes of water from melting glacier-fed lakes.

The flash floods and landslides killed at least 165 people and swept away entire villages. Videos from the region showed a terrifying wall of mud overwhelm buildings and toss vehicles like toys.