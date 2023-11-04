At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

At least 119 people were killed in an overnight earthquake that struck a remote pocket of Nepal, officials said Saturday, as security forces deployed to assist with a frantic rescue effort.

The 5.6-magnitude quake hit the far west of the Himalayan country late Friday and was measured by the US Geological Survey at just 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep.

Videos and photos posted on social media showed locals digging through rubble in the dark to pull survivors from the wreckage of collapsed homes and buildings.

Mud houses were flattened or damaged as survivors crouched outside for safety, as the sirens of emergency vehicles wailed.

The quake was felt as far away as India's capital New Delhi, nearly 500 km from the epicentre, 42 km south of Jumla.