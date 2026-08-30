Rescuers dig into tunnel as missing toll from Nepal, China flood over 3,000

Rescuers in Nepal and China battled Sunday through leg-sucking mud and the threat of rising floodwaters to find thousands missing after a deadly wall of water and debris swept through the Himalayas, engulfing entire villages.

Latest figures from both countries put the number of missing at 3,044, with a further 750 confirmed deaths—and reports of some bodies possibly swept downstream as far away as India.

The disaster, which struck the China-Nepal border Wednesday morning, was caused by a glacial collapse, sending a wall of water and debris downstream, the US Geological Survey said.

Nepali army troops and engineers were working on Sunday to rescue workers believed trapped in a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydroelectric site after they successfully inserted a pipe into the passage.