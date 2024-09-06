Myanmar armed group says 11 civilians killed in junta air strikes

Myanmar military air strikes in northern Shan state killed 11 civilians and wounded 11 more, a spokeswoman for an ethnic minority armed group battling the junta told AFP on Friday.

The junta is battling widespread armed opposition to its 2021 coup and its soldiers are accused of bloody rampages and using air and artillery strikes to punish civilian communities.

"They bombed at two areas in Namhkam" town on Friday around 1:00 am local time (1830 GMT), Lway Yay Oo of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) said.