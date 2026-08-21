Ex-Pakistan PM Khan taken back to jail after hospital checks: govt

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was transferred back to jail early on Friday, hours after being taken to a hospital for court-ordered medical checks, the government said.

The Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday that Khan, Pakistan’s most popular politician, be taken to the private Shifa International Hospital in the capital Islamabad within 48 hours for treatment, after his lawyers petitioned the court over concerns that his health was poor.

The ex-cricket captain and his wife Bushra Bibi, who is also his spiritual guide, were both sentenced late last year to 17 years in prison.