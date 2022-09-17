14 die in Nepal landslide, 10 missing

Local media footage showed rescuers clearing slush with their hands in a desperate search for the missing people who were believed trapped. Officials said the injured had been rushed to a nearby hospital.
Flash floods and landslides occur frequently in the mountainous terrain of Nepal, especially during annual monsoon rains between June and September.
At least 48 people have been killed and 12 are missing across the country in flash floods and landslides so far this year, according to official data.