South Sudan names road after Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
The South Sudan government has named a road in its capital Juba "Bangladesh Road", reports UNB.

It was constructed with the help of the Bangladesh UN Peacekeeping Engineering contingent.

The Bangladesh UN Peacekeeping Engineering contingent received lots of applause from the people and the government of South Sudan for their pro-people construction works, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen met with the South Sudanese acting defence minister General Chol Thon Balok at his office in Juba on Friday.

The acting defence minister praised the role of Bangladesh peacekeepers deployed in UNMISS.

He referred to the contribution of Bangladesh peacekeepers in infrastructure development of South Sudan as well as that in health services and commended Bangladesh peacekeepers for being trained, disciplined and efficient.

Momen underlined the importance of collaboration and partnership to achieve the common aspirations of the peoples of the two countries for social and economic development.

He referred to the support of Bangladesh for the membership of South Sudan in the United Nations.

Later, the foreign minister attended a programme arranged by the local Bangladeshi community in Juba in a hotel.

