UK halts trade talks with Israel, summons envoy over Gaza

Britain suspended free-trade negotiations with Israel on Tuesday and summoned its ambassador to the foreign ministry in its toughest stance yet against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of "egregious actions and rhetoric" over its expansion of military operations in the Palestinian territory.

During an impassioned speech to Britain's parliament, Lammy also said the UK government was imposing new sanctions on individuals and organisations involved in settlements in the West Bank.

"The world is judging, history will judge them. Blocking aid, expanding the war, dismissing the concerns of your friends and partners. This is indefensible and it must stop," he said.