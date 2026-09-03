US feminist icon Gloria Steinem dies aged 92

Gloria Steinem, the American journalist, author and activist who was one of the most recognisable and enduring faces of the feminist movement, has died aged 92, her foundation said Thursday.

"Yesterday, Gloria Steinem passed away peacefully at her home in New York City, surrounded by some of the many who loved her," Gloria''s Foundation said in a statement on Instagram. It did specify the cause of death.

Before becoming a leading figure in the women's rights movement, Steinem cut her teeth in journalism in the 1960s, denouncing the inequalities women endured at a time when many in the US still needed their husband''s approval to open a bank account.

She came to prominence in 1963 with an expose of the pervasive sexism faced by cocktail waitresses at New York''s Playboy Club.

But she credited her awakening to activism in 1969, at a meeting where women described the ordeal of having an abortion.

"It made some sense of my own experience. I had had an abortion and had never told anyone," she later recounted in an article in New York Magazine.

