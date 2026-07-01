US Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to limit birthright citizenship

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump’s bid to restrict birthright citizenship in a blow to one of his signature anti-immigration initiatives.

The court, in an eagerly awaited decision on the final day of its term, ruled 6-3 to maintain the right to American citizenship for nearly everyone born on US soil.

Trump signed an executive order last year on the first day of his second stint in the White House decreeing that children born to parents in the United States illegally or on temporary visas would not automatically become US citizens.