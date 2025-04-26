More than 500 injured in Iran port blast: new state media toll

A powerful explosion ripped through a key port in southern Iran on Saturday, injuring more than 500 people, state media said, with the cause of the blast not immediately clear.

State media reported a "massive explosion" at Shahid Rajaee, the country's largest commercial port, located in Hormozgan province on Iran's southern coast.

Footage broadcast on state television showed thick columns of black smoke billowing from the port area, where many containers are stored, with helicopters deployed to fight the fire.

Citing local emergency services, state TV reported that at least 516 people were injured and "hundreds have been transferred to nearby medical centres", revising earlier tolls.