US says BYD, Baidu, Alibaba and other tech giants are aiding China's military

WuXi AppTec responded that its inclusion on the list was "incorrect", and said in a statement that it would "take immediate actions to challenge and correct this erroneous designation."

Baidu "categorically" rejected its inclusion on the list, and in a statement to Reuters said: "The suggestion that Baidu is a military company is entirely baseless. We will not hesitate to use all options available to us to have the company removed from the list."

BYD, CXMT, YMTC, RoboSense, Unitree, BOE Technology Group, Tianma Microelectronics and TP-Link Technologies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

China's embassy in Washington said Beijing opposed "making discriminatory lists to go after Chinese companies," and that its firms observe local laws and regulations.

"The US should stop its wrong practice and create a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies," an embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

Some companies, including two entities owned by Chinese state-owned oil major China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) - CNOOC China Ltd and CNOOC International Trading - were removed.

However, CNOOC subsidiary China BlueChemical Limited was added, and the department filing noted that CNOOC is directly controlled by China's government.