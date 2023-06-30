German-US ties must 'adjust to the realities of our time'

Russia's war in Ukraine — and the German and US response to it — will drive the future of the relationship between Washington and Berlin, Germany's outgoing ambassador to the US, Emily Haber, told DW.

As Germany's Ambassador to the United States, Emily Haber, prepares to retire from her long career in the German foreign service, she spoke with DW's Washington bureau chief Ines Pohl.

Haber has served as Germany's ambassador in Washington since 2018, overseeing a range of challenges during her time in the US capital, including Donald Trump's presidency, the coronavirus pandemic, and now Russia's war in Ukraine.

In her conversation with DW, Haber mentioned the wide range of topics, from the future of German-American relations to the Russian war in Ukraine and what she will miss most about the US.