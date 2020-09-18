Trump offered to pardon Assange if he provided source for Democratic emails

Robinson said Assange was told that Trump approved of the meeting and that Rohrabacher would later meet with the president to discuss the reaction to the proposed deal.

She said the deal was presented to Assange as a "win-win" solution that would allow him "to get on with his life" and in return would also politically benefit Trump.

"The proposal put forward by Congressman Rohrabacher was that Mr. Assange identify the source for the 2016 election publications in return for some form of pardon," Robinson said in a witness statement given to the court.

During the 2016 US presidential campaign, Wikileaks published a series of Democratic National Committee emails damaging to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton that U.S. intelligence believes were hacked by Russia as part of its effort to influence the election.