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Iranian media says negotiations with US have begun

AFP
Tehran, Iran
This handout photograph taken on April 11, 2026 and released by Pakistan's Prime Minister Office shows Pakistan's Army Chief and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (R), Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (2R), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (3R) during their meeting with Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (4L) and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (2L) prior to the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad.AFP

Iranian media said on Saturday that negotiations with the United States to end the Middle East war had begun in Islamabad, though the format of the talks remained unclear.

The Fars and Tasnim news agencies said "it was decided to begin negotiations" following "progress made during preliminary talks and the reduction of attacks by the Zionist regime in southern Beirut in Lebanon", referring to Israel.

Iranian agencies Mehr and Isna also announced the start of negotiations, after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said the peace talks had "commenced".

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