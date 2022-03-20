Two men die in Sri Lanka waiting in queue for fuel

For weeks people have been queuing up at pumps, often for hours, and the country has been under rolling power cuts.

"One was a 70-year-old three-wheeler driver who was a diabetic and heart patient while the second was a 72-year-old, both had been waiting in line for about four hours for fuel oil," Thalduwa said.

On Sunday Sri Lanka suspended operations at its only fuel refinery after crude oil stocks ran out, said Ashoka Ranwala the president of the Petroleum General Employees’ Union.

The energy ministry could not be immediately reached for a comment.