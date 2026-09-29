Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief, Tehran says ready for talks

US President Donald Trump said he has offered Iran nothing to end the war, rejecting media reports that cited US officials saying he was willing to ease sanctions and release frozen funds for "concrete" steps regarding Iran's nuclear programme.

"This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday.

Axios and CNN both reported, citing unidentified US officials, that Trump was willing to give Iran sanctions relief and free Iranian funds as part of a final deal on the condition that Iran showed "concrete progress" on the nuclear issue.