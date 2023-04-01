Canadian parliament passes International Mother Language Day Act

On the occasion, the high commission acknowledged the contribution of late Rafiqul Islam, Abdus Salam and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for getting IMLD adopted by UNESCO in 1999 and later by the UN.

"We also recognise the contribution of Aminul Islam to take the initiative to get Bill S-214 passed by the Canadian parliament," said the mission.

Bangladesh to Canada Khalilur Rahman was present at the House of Commons during the discussion and passing of the bill.

Ken Hardie MP, who introduced the bill to the House, and Mobina S Jaffer, a senator, who led the passing of the Bill earlier by the Canadian Senate, were also present.