Iranian delegation in Pakistan for talks with US, Vance on his way

Iran's delegation arrived in Pakistan on Friday for ceasefire negotiations with the United States as Tehran insisted on a truce in Lebanon and release of its blocked assets for the talks to go ahead.

US Vice President JD Vance warned Iran meanwhile not to try to "play" Washington as he headed to Islamabad to represent the United States.

Despite the temporary truce struck between the foes, deep disagreements remain as to the way forward in talks aimed at transforming the fragile ceasefire into a lasting peace deal.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said making progress would be hard work.