Trump tells Ukraine to give up on NATO, Crimea, ahead of Zelenskiy meeting

Trump's team stressed on Sunday that there had to be compromises on both sides. But Trump put the burden on Zelenskiy to end the war that Russia began with its full-scale invasion in February 2022. That, along with his comments on NATO and Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014 during Barack Obama's presidency, suggested he would press Zelenskiy hard at Monday's meeting.

Zelenskiy "can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Trump said on Truth Social. "Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE."

Ukraine and its allies have long feared that Trump could press an agreement favourable to Moscow. However they have taken heart from some developments, including Trump's apparent willingness to provide post-settlement security guarantees for Ukraine.

However, Zelenskiy has already all but rejected the outline of Putin's proposals from the Alaska meeting, including for Ukraine to give up the rest of its eastern Donetsk region, of which it currently controls a quarter.