'We were treated like animals', deported Gaza flotilla activists say

International activists who arrived in Istanbul after being deported from Israel following the military's interception of their Gaza-bound flotilla said Saturday they had been subjected to violence and "treated like animals".

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail last month seeking to ferry aid to war-battered Gaza but Israel blocked the boats, detaining more than 400 people whom it began deporting on Friday.

Of that number, 137 activists from 13 countries flew into Istanbul on Saturday, among them 36 Turkish nationals.

"We were intercepted by a huge number of military vessels," Paolo Romano, a regional councillor from Lombardy in Italy, told AFP at Istanbul airport.

"Some boats were also hit by water cannon. All of the boats were taken by very heavily armed people and brought to shore," the 29-year-old said.

"They put us on our knees, facing down. And if we moved, they hit us. They were laughing at us, insulting us and hitting us," he said.