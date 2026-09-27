How Trump's diplomatic week exposed the limits of his power

From his high-profile address to the UN General Assembly to his high-stakes White House summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump this week was looking to reassert himself on the world stage.

But Trump’s diplomatic flurry has done little to dispel the view among many analysts of a president beset by problems at home and abroad. Those include a widening Iran war that has driven up US gasoline prices and cratered his approval ratings, while his relations with allies worsen and the AI challenge from China intensifies.

With the limits of his power exposed, Trump has begun facing pushback from world leaders on issues ranging from the crisis in the Middle East to Russia's war in Ukraine, leaving the impression of a foreign policy agenda that has stalled. This comes as Trump's Republican Party faces midterm elections in November that could further constrain him politically.