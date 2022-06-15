UK Rwanda asylum-seeker flight cancelled after European court ruling

A first flight carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda as part of a controversial UK policy was cancelled on Tuesday, in an embarrassing blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

The number of those due to be put on the flight had dwindled from an original 130 to seven on Tuesday and finally none thanks to a last-minute ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

British home secretary Priti Patel said she was disappointed that "legal challenge and last-minute claims" meant the plane did not take off but vowed to pursue the heavily criticised policy.

"We will not be deterred," she said in a statement.

"Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flight and preparation for the next flight begins now."