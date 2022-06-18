UK slams European court ruling on Rwanda as 'politically motivated'

Britain's interior minister Priti Patel suggested in an interview published on Saturday that a European court's intervention to stop a deportation flight to Rwanda was politically motivated.

"You've got to look at the motivation," she told the Daily Telegraph, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) stepped in on Tuesday, just as the flight was due to leave for Kigali.

"How and why did they make that decision? Was it politically motivated? I'm of the view that it is, absolutely.

"The opaque way this court has operated is absolutely scandalous. That needs to be questioned."