Ukraine launches website for cryptocurrency donations

The site also plans to add the ability to donate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the future.
Bahamas-based exchange platform FTX, founded by US billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, will convert the donated funds into dollars and route them to the National Bank of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchange platform Kuna is also part of the initiative.
On the "Aid for Ukraine" site, a tracker showed that by 0230 GMT Tuesday, almost $49 million had been raised out of a goal of $200 million.
The money will be used to support the Ukrainian military as well as civilians "in dire need of humanitarian assistance," the partnership said in the statement.