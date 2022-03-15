Ukraine launches website for cryptocurrency donations

The Ukrainian government on Monday launched a website in partnership with crypto-firms FTX and Everstake that will funnel donations to Ukraine's central bank as it combats a devastating invasion by Russia.

On the "Aid for Ukraine" website, users can currently offer donations in 10 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, ether, tether and dogecoin.

"Cryptocurrencies play a significant role in Ukraine's defense," Oleksandre Borniakov, Ukraine's deputy minister of Digital Transformation, said in a statement. Cryptocurrency assets have proven to be extremely valuable in facilitating the flow of funding to Ukrainian citizens and soldiers and in raising awareness and interest among the global public," he added.

The crypto firm Everstake, one of the largest in Ukraine, will allow users be able to make donations in other cryptocurrencies than those listed on the site.