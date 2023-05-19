Paparazzi chase over Harry and Meghan polarizes public

To supporters, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan being chased through the streets of New York by press photographers brought back memories of the death of his mother Princess Diana and epitomised the media harassment and intrusion they endure.

For detractors, it was another show of the couple's over-the-top, publicity-seeking and self-aggrandizing behaviour.

As Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex make headlines around the world again, the response to the latest "near catastrophic" incident, as their spokesperson described it, shows what polarising figures they have become.

"I think that everything the Sussexes do is more or less framed by those who see them as the embodiment of 'woke'," said Ivor Gabor, professor of political journalism at Britain's University of Sussex, using the popular term for socially progressive attitudes on matters from race to gender.

"They're very good targets for those who wish to denounce what they see as their values."

Harry's spokesperson said that on Tuesday night after leaving an awards ceremony where Meghan had been honoured, Harry, Meghan and her mother were subjected to a two-hour car chase involving "highly aggressive" paparazzi photographers which had put their lives at danger.

Shaken though not hurt, the couple's experience was reminiscent of the events which led up to the fatal Paris car crash in which Princess Diana was killed in 1997, something Harry has often feared could be repeated.

However, while the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed the incident, its response made it sound less serious. Newspapers reported that one celebrity news agency involved had accused their security detail of themselves behaving in a manner "that could be perceived as reckless".