UNICEF plans to deliver around 2b doses of COVID-19 vaccines

UNICEF is working with major global airlines and freight providers to step up efforts to deliver close to 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 to over 92 countries around the world as soon as vaccines become available, reports UNB.



To kick-start preparations, UNICEF together with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), briefed major global airlines last week on the expected capacity requirements and discussed ways to transport close to 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, UNICEF said on Monday.



This is in addition to the 1 billion syringes that need to be transported by sea-freight.



This virtual meeting comes close on the heels of the first-ever logistics event held virtually by UNICEF to discuss the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines.



The landmark discussion brought together more than 350 logistics partners, including air freight operators, shipping lines and global logistics associations.



"As work continues to develop COVID-19 vaccines, UNICEF is stepping-up efforts with airlines, freight operators, shipping lines and other logistics associations to deliver life-saving vaccines as quickly and safely as possible," said Etleva Kadilli, director of UNICEF's supply division.



"This invaluable collaboration will go a long way to ensure that enough transport capacity is in place for this historic and mammoth operation. We need all hands on deck as we get ready to deliver COVID-19 vaccine doses, syringes and more personal protective equipment to protect front line workers around the globe. By protecting these workers, we are ultimately protecting the millions of children who depend on their critical services."



