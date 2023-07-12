West offers frustrated Ukraine security commitments outside NATO

Western powers will offer Ukraine a package of long-term security commitments on Wednesday, after NATO dashed President Volodymyr Zelensky's hopes of a clear timeline for joining the alliance.

The Ukrainian leader was to hold talks with NATO's 31 leaders at their summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, a day after blasting them for not moving faster to bring Ukraine into the fold.

In an effort to reassure the Ukrainian leader, the G7 group of nations are expected to issue a declaration on how they will help Kyiv defeat Russia and deter any new aggression in the years to come while it sits in NATO's waiting room.

As he arrived for the meeting, Zelensky said he wanted to get on the "same page" with NATO over what were the conditions for joining the alliance.

"We will speak today and fight for these security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO," he said before striding up the red carpet.