Kabul airport attack: US strike targets IS 'planner' as toll ‘close to 200’

The US military said Friday it had carried out a drone strike against a "planner" of the Islamic State-Khorasan, the group which claimed credit for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

"The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target," said captain Bill Urban of the Central Command.

"We know of no civilian casualties," he added in a statement announcing the first reported US strike since the attack.