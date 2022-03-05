US embassy in Ukraine calls nuclear power plant attack 'war crime'

The US embassy in Ukraine said that attacking a nuclear power plant is a war crime, after Russia on Friday seized a Ukrainian nuclear facility that is the biggest in Europe.

The statement on the embassy's Twitter account went further than any US characterization of Russia's actions in Ukraine since it launched its invasion on 24 February.

"It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant. Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further," US embassy Kyiv said in its post.