US limits use of J&J's Covid vaccine on blood clot risks

The US health regulator said on Thursday it was limiting the use of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N Covid-19 vaccine for adults due to the risk of a rare blood clotting syndrome, the latest setback to the shot that has been eclipsed by rivals.

The J&J shot, which received US clearance in February 2021 for adults, can be administered in cases where authorized or approved Covid-19 vaccines are not accessible or if an individual is less keen on using the other two shots, the Food and Drug Administration said.

J&J is one of the three vaccines in use in the United States. The other two are from Moderna MRNA.O and Pfizer PFE.N.