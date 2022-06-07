US, South Korea fly warplanes after North's missile tests

South Korea and the United States flew warplanes including stealth fighter jets over waters around the Korean peninsula Tuesday in a fresh show of force following recent missile tests by the North, Seoul said.

Sixteen South Korean warplanes, including F-35 stealth fighters and four US F-16 jets, formed an attack squadron over the West Sea -- also known as the Yellow Sea -- to "respond to the enemy threat," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The allies "demonstrated their strong ability and will to strike quickly and accurately against any provocation from North Korea," it added.