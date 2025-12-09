Europe heading in ‘bad directions’: Trump

US President Donald Trump warned Monday that Europe was heading in “very bad directions,” in a fresh broadside just days after his new security strategy slammed the continent over mass migration.

Trump hit out at a “nasty” $140 million fine by the European union against tech tycoon Elon Musk’s X social network -- while admitting he didn’t know much about it -- before widening his attack.

“Look, Europe has to be very careful. (They’re) doing a lot of things. We want to keep Europe Europe,” Trump told reporters at the White House.