Vaccine must be seen as 'a global public good', says Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the international community to come together to defeat COVID-19.

"The virus is the number one global security threat in our world today," the UN chief on Wednesday said at a hybrid press conference, noting that this is the moment when "the international community needs to come together to defeat the virus", Xinhua news agency reported.

"Many pin their hopes on a vaccine - but let's be clear: there is no panacea in a pandemic," the secretary-general noted. "A vaccine alone cannot solve this crisis; certainly not in the near term."